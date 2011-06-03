Prey 2 trailer has jet boots, space pistols and parkour

[bcvideo id="973015760001"]

The first few seconds of the live-action/CG hybrid Prey 2 trailer play out like an origin story for protagonist Killian Samuels. It's your typical origin story, really. Man boards plane. Plane gets attacked by aliens. Man gets jetboots and space pistol, becomes bounty hunter badass with mad parkour skills and fights crime in an alien city. Man wins the day. Not shown are the interrogation mechanics, and many of the 20 gadgets you'll be able to use to track down your suspects. You can find out more about them in our Prey 2 preview .