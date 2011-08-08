Prey 2 screenshots have neon cityscapes and strange aliens

We got a couple of bonus images for Dishonored from Quakecon earlier, now we've received a small payload of new Prey 2 screenshots. They show lots more of Prey 2's glowing neon city, and some more strange, strange alien creatures. You'll be able to hunt them all down and pound them in the gills when Prey 2 comes out in March next year. Find out more in our Prey 2 preview . You'll find the screens below. Click to see them full size.