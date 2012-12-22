Potatoman Seeks the Troof has a trailer that has to be seen to be believed

Potatoes. Potatoes? Potatoes. Potatoman Seeks The Troof is a game about potatoes. It's also a game about the 'troof', which I sincerely hope Potatoman can handle. In troof, it's a 2D platform game starring a stubby pink potato, accompanied by the most amazing trailer. Witness its sheer majesty after the break.

Normally, I hate so-called 'live-action' trailers, but I'll make an exception here, and not just because there's a bit of gameplay at the end. If the below...experience makes you want to buy the game, you can get it for $3; if it makes you want to buy potatoes, well you can find some at your local fruit and veg shop. Potatoman, however, is available in a variety of bundles , each more bundley than the last.

Pixeljam also made the scrumptious Dino Run, which comes as part of the two more fully featured packages. Anyway, enough preamble - here's spud in your eye. (Thanks, Rock, Paper, Shotgun! )