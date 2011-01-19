Police Quest games and Zork anthology now available on GOG

Last week Good Old Games became a crime scene . Now we know why. The first four Police Quest games are now available to buy in a convenient bundle, and the Zork Anthology has also been re-released.

The Police Quest pack contains Police Quest: In Pursuit of the Death Angel, Police Quest 2: The Vengeance, Police Quest 3: The Kindred, and Police Quest: Open Season and will set you back $9.99.

The Zork Anthology is now on sale for $5.99, and contains the text adventure games that started the series, including Zork I, Zork II, Zork III, Beyond Zork, Zork Zero, and Planetfall. All six games weigh in at a combined total of 9MB, and make up what GOG are calling "the most oldschool [release] in GOG.com's history"

If you're on the lookout for a classic adventure game to play, The Last Express , a brilliant animated adventure set on board the Orient Express, is now available on DoTEmu for 7.49 Euro.