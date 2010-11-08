Poker Night at the Inventory trailer

It sounds like the start of a joke. "The Heavy from TF2 and Tycho from Penny Arcade walk into a bar...", but that's pretty much the premise for Telltale's upcoming poker game, which pits an odd variety of gaming characters against one another and gives the player a chance to win some exclusive items for TF2. Telltale have released a trailer of the game, showing some of the banter we can expect from the motley crew they've assembled. They've given Tycho a voice! Hear his sultry tones in the video below.

The trailer teaches us that the Heavy is as serious about cards as he is about his beloved miniguns. Head here more information on the TF2 items that will be wagered. The game will be out later this month, and is available to pre-order now on Steam .