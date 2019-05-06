Point-and-click adventure Kathy Rain is free on Steam

If point-and-click adventures are your thing, or even if you're not sure but think that maybe they might be when you're in the proper mood, then you should probably pop over to Steam and pick up Kathy Rain, from the makers of the recent Whispers of a Machine, for free.

Kathy Rain tells the story of a hard-living journalist in the 1990s whose investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her grandfather's death forces her to come to terms with her own troubled past. From the Steam listing:

"As she follows a trail of clues he left behind, questions emerge... What was Joseph Rain really looking for that night all those years ago? What turned him into a mere shell of a man, confined to a wheelchair? What secret did a suicidal young artist take with her to the grave, and why are so many people in Conwell Springs going mad? The truth is dark and sinister..."

It's well-regarded on both Metacritic and in Steam user reviews, and coming from the makers of Whispers of a Machine is a credit too: Whispers wasn't quite the 'big ideas' game it set out to be, but it works very well as an entertaining point-and-click detective story with a sci-fi twist. And hey, it's hard to go wrong at the price.

Kathy Rain is free, for keeps, until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on May 7.