Pocket Watch is a time-looping adventure about cute animals

Feel like saving some cute animals from a grisly death today? Sounds reasonable. The latest game from Sokpop is Pocket Watch: A cute, clever, and funny little adventure game about an island full of little critters about to get absolutely roasted by a volcano. Only you, a duck, can save them—with the help of a mysterious crow.

It's a game clearly inspired by the time-looping fun of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. You might not succeed the first time, but the knowledge you get will definitely help you through the next. It took me a little over four hours to beat, but I'm notoriously bad at adventure games. There are apparently multiple endings and "50+ collectables" to find. And, y'all, who doesn't like a collectable? Nobody, that's who. Okay, actually, plenty of people, but this is not for them.

Sokpop Collective is a video game design house known for making and releasing two games a month for well over two years now. Their games are mostly solo affairs among the four Sokpop designers, so each game is made in about two months. That's still pretty incredible levels of output, to be perfectly honest!