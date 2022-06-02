PlayStation's Spider-Man is coming to PC

We're getting Peter Parker and 4K puddles, but no Miles Morales just yet.

This is a big one: Insomniac's PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man is coming to PC. Sony announced this latest PC port in its State of Play event on Thursday, with "Remastered" appended to its title.

Marvel's Spider-Man hit the PlayStation 4 in 2018 and was praised for nailing the character's movement and style. It's in rare company as a truly great comic book game alongside the likes of Batman: Arkham Asylum, and also the best-selling superhero game ever made, despite being a platform exclusive. Now a whole bunch of PC players are going to be able to get their hands on it, too. Here's what I really want to know: how does the web slinging feel on a mouse? 

While several of Sony's planned PC ports were teased in advanced, or leaked in the Nvidia GeForce Now database (opens in new tab), this one's a surprise. Spider-Man is Sony Pictures' most treasured character and box office cash cow, so if any first-party Sony game was going to stay a console exclusive, it seemed like it would be this one. Maybe at this point Sony considers everything on the PS4 to be fair game for a PC port—notably, the PS5 launch spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is not included.

It's out on August 12, 2022.

Wes Fenlon
