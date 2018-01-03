Playerunknown's Battlegrounds boss would like to see it made into a movie

Movies based on videogames, generally speaking, are not a good idea. Even when a game seems like an obvious fit for a movie, like Max Payne or Assassin's Creed, there's still every chance it will crater. In that light, you might think that a game like Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, which has no plot whatsoever, would also have no hope of being made into a coherent film. Yet in a recent interview with Inven Global, PUBG Corporation CEO Chang Han Kim said that a movie is something he'd like to see happen.

"I’d like PUBG to become a universal media franchise based on the game. We want to take part in diverse industries including dsports, movies, drama, cartoons, animation, and more," he said. "In fact, we received a couple of love calls from a number of developers in Hollywood and Netflix. Our dream is to build a new game-based culture through various ways like this, and have the lead of that culture."

As silly as a 90-minute cinematic narrative based on PUBG might seem, the twist in the tale is that the game is based on mods that were inspired by Battle Royale, a Japanese film released in 2000. That film, meanwhile, was based on the 1999 novel of the same name, which by the way was also adapted into a series of manga that ran from 2000-2005.

I feel like an Elton John song should start playing right about now.

On the more practical side of the PUBG coin, a patch was rolled out today that addresses an issue causing long-range hits to sometimes not register, as well as a client crash problem in the lobby.

PC players, today we deployed a small patch that fixed an issue with long range hits not registering intermittently and an issue with the client crashing in the lobby. Please make sure to download this update if you haven't already.January 3, 2018

Thanks, RPS.