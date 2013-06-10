Player character miraculously endures entire E3 2013 Dark Souls 2 trailer without dying

What better way to showcase the visual jump from your predecessor than to show a fight with a giant glittering chrome statue? Dark Souls 2 got a few minutes of stage time at the Microsoft E3 2013 press conference today, and it's looking very handsome indeed. I loved the cold loneliness of Dark Souls' strange caverns and dungeons, but mostly kept playing to see what weird new thing I'd get to fight next. the metal turtle knight at 0:14 is a nice addition, and it looks as though the reflective statue monster traps the player inside the reflection of its mirrored shield at one point. Neat.