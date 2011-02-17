Play Ultima 4 in your browser

One man has ported RPG classic Ultima IV into flash in its entirety, which means anybody can play the game all the way through, straight from any web browser.

The port is the work of Blair Leggett at Phy Psi software, who has ported the entire game into a browser-friendly format that will even save your progress as you play. It's not just a straightforward port, a number of improvements have been made, including a useful tooltip function. A few features from Ultima V have also been added, including camping and reagent mixing.

The tool tips in particular are much appreciated, as the game seems quite hard. That might be because I tried to fight a guard when he didn't say "hello" back to me. Still, it's a fantastic slice of retro RPG action, and you don't even have to download anything to play. To get started, click here .

[via Reddit ]