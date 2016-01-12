Play Total War: Warhammer at the PC Gamer Weekender in March

The PC Gamer Weekender is coming to the UK on March 5-6. For two days we'll be taking over the Old Truman Brewery in London to showcase tons of upcoming games. World-class developers will be talking on our two show stages and we'll have a hardware zone full of upcoming PC tech.

There you'll have the chance to sit down and play the upcoming fantasy grand strategy epic from The Creative Assembly. The Warhammer Fantasy license is a fantastic fit for the turn-based/real-time strategy formula we've enjoyed in CA's historical Total War games for years. The game isn't out until April 28, but you'll get a special early look in our game zone, where you can see first hand how CA have brought fantasy races of the old world to life.

You'll also have a chance to take the battle to fellow attendees in Total War: Arena, in which players must use teamwork to fight side by side in vast armies.

There will be dozens of games to play, and we're revealing more all the time on the game zone page. You can book tickets now, and you'll even receive a free Steam key with your tickets, courtesy of Bundle Stars. Come along, it'll make Grimgor smile.