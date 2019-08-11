Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville trademarked by EA

EA recently confirmed that while Plants vs. Zombies 3 will be a mobile-exclusive, there is also a new PvZ shooter in the works for PC. Codenamed Picnic, it's currently in alpha, but recent leaks have suggested that rather than being Garden Warfare 3 it'll be called Battle for Neighborville. A recent trademark listing for that name in Europe seems to confirm it.

Neighborville is the name of the suburban setting of the Plants vs. Zombies comics, but a leaked description posted to Reddit suggests it won't be a story-focused game. According to the leak, this new game will have 20 character classes, a social region and three free-roam regions, and nine PvP modes including a 4v4 battle arena.

Perhaps Garden Warfare is being transitioned into something more likely to last as a long-term live-service game, but we'll have to wait and see.

Thanks, Gematsu.