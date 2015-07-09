Pit People is the official name for The Behemoth's new game

Previously known under the working title Game 4, Battleblock Theater studio The Behemoth has graced its turn-based strategy game with an official name. Now dubbed Pit People, this was actually the working title before it was known as Game 4, but the studio reverted back in keeping with the game's setting (the game has a "key moment" set in a pit, naturally).

The announcement didn't provide many other details, though it looks like the five playable characters will be named Horatio, Pipistrella, Yosef, Sofia, and Gluten. All great names I would call my second child. Described as a turn-based strategy adventure game, it supports single-player and cooperative with up to four players. There's no release date yet.

Here's 20 minutes of gameplay for your viewing pleasure: