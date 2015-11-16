Pillars of Eternity: The White March Part Two is coming in January

Obsidian announced today that the second Pillars of Eternity expansion The White March Part Two—which to my mind would actually be the second half of the first expansion, but hey, what do I know—will be out in late January 2016.

Few details have been revealed, but the expansion will add new quests, abilities, and a new Barbarian companion named Meneha. Level caps have been raised, and there's also a new "Story Time" mode that lets players "experience the incredible narrative of Pillars of Eternity at a faster pace."

In our review of the first part of The White March expansion we said that it provided "a reasonably entertaining chunk of new quests and a nice change of scenery." But we also expressed hope that the second half will have "a more compelling story to accompany its dungeon-crawling." It's a conclusion that brings to mind a comparison of Icewind Dale and Baldur's Gate: One is good, but the other is unforgettable. Here's hoping that the second part of the expansion is more of the latter than the former.