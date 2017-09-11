Philips is prepping a massively wide 49-inch monitor with curved display

If it is an outrageously wide monitor you are after, clear up some desk space and get ready to choose between multiple options. We already know that Samsung is working on a 49-inch ultra-wide monitor (C49HG90) with FreeSync 2 support, but now we've learned that Philips is getting in on the action with a cheaper option.

According to Anandtech, Philips will charge around €899 ($1,077) for its own version (492P8) when it debuts sometime next year. That's a few hundred dollars less than Samsung's monitor, which can be found on Amazon for $1,500.

Both monitors offer a 3840x1080 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio, and both have an 1800R curvature. However, Philips' model lacks certain amenities found on Samsung's panel, such as quantum dot technology/QLED backlighting and FreeSync 2 support.

That said, some specs could change between now and whenever Philips releases its monitor. In its current prototype form, the 492P8 offers up to 600 nits of brightness, up to a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical).

Connectivity appears fairly robust on the 492P8. It has two HDMI inputs to go along with D-Sub and DisplayPort options. It also has two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and 3.5mm input and outputs for microphones and headphones. There is even a GbE LAN port.

Other key specs have not yet been revealed, such as the monitor's response time and maximum refresh rate.

Philips is planning to release the 492P8 sometime in the second quarter of next year.