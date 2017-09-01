Phantom Halls, the Worms-meets-Spelunky squad shooter, unveils free Evil Dead 2 update

When Incendium's papercraft squad shooter Phantom Halls landed on Early Access earlier this year, it announced a tie-in with Sam Raimi's '80s horror parody Evil Dead 2. Now, the so-called "Evil Dead 2 x Phantom Halls" update will take that partnership further still.

Due to launch on September 18, the complimentary update promises a host of Evil Dead 2-themed quests accessible with the game's chainsaw/shotgun-wielding movie hero Ash Williams. Within, expect new enemy types, trap encounters, evil tree spirits and angry necronomicons.

Moreover, these new areas will expand Phantom Hall's base mansion and will now incorporate the Evil Dead film's iconic cabin. That looks like this:

Evil Dead 2 x Phantom Halls will also introduce mini-boss battles, and will pit players against Gooseneck Henrietta and the rather gruesome Evil Ash.

Fancy that? Phantom Halls' Evil Dead 2 free update is due September 18. Here's some neat early artwork in the meantime: