Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis arrives this summer

The kinda-sorta sequel completely revamps the MMO's combat and visuals.

Phantasy Star Online 2's massive standalone New Genesis expansion is coming this June, Sega revealed this week.

Existing somewhere between an expansion and full-blown sequel, New Genesis is a complete overhaul of PSO2—introducing completely new gameplay mechanics and a gorgeous visual overhaul. While technically a separate game, you'll be able to transfer characters freely between NGS and old PSO2.

Phantasy Star Online existed as a Japan-only game for eight years before coming to the US. But in a tweet yesterday, Sega announced that New Genesis will hit Japan and the rest of the world simultaneously this June.

You might not even have to wait that long to try out New Genesis. Earlier this month, Sega announced plans to run a closed beta from May 14th through 17th, with entry applied on a first come, first served basis.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is pretty popular in Japan, and has always had a stubborn contingent of western fans who've put up with workarounds to play it. But resident MMO expert Steven Messner reckons New Genesis could be the expansion that finally fix the issues keeping it from being a killer MMO.

