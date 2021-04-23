Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis arrives this summer

Phantasy Star Online 2's massive standalone New Genesis expansion is coming this June, Sega revealed this week.

Existing somewhere between an expansion and full-blown sequel, New Genesis is a complete overhaul of PSO2—introducing completely new gameplay mechanics and a gorgeous visual overhaul. While technically a separate game, you'll be able to transfer characters freely between NGS and old PSO2.

Phantasy Star Online existed as a Japan-only game for eight years before coming to the US. But in a tweet yesterday, Sega announced that New Genesis will hit Japan and the rest of the world simultaneously this June.

We're excited to confirm that PSO2 NEW GENESIS will be launching this June!~ 🎉💫✨This and so much more was confirmed as part of our 'Prologue 3' livestream early this morning~Missed it? The stream is available to view now on our YouTube channel! 🔗: https://t.co/c1VUr4yvnF pic.twitter.com/7oopimb8HVApril 22, 2021 See more

You might not even have to wait that long to try out New Genesis. Earlier this month, Sega announced plans to run a closed beta from May 14th through 17th, with entry applied on a first come, first served basis.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is pretty popular in Japan, and has always had a stubborn contingent of western fans who've put up with workarounds to play it. But resident MMO expert Steven Messner reckons New Genesis could be the expansion that finally fix the issues keeping it from being a killer MMO.