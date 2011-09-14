PES 2012 demo released, with new teams, improved keepers and smarter defenders

It's the battle of the football demos! EA released the Fifa 12 demo earlier today, now it's Pro Evo's turn to strike back with its second trial. You can download it now from the Konami site .

Spurs, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Rangers, Club America and Internacional are all playable in this version of the demo, which features a number of tweaks inspired by feedback from the first PES 2012 demo released several weeks ago. It's now harder to score, keepers have been improved and defenders are smarter, to the extent that defenders can become smart. The full release will put PES head to head with Fifa in North America on September 27, but Europeans will have to wait until October 14 to test those defenders properly.

Read more: Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 review