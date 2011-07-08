PCG US Podcast #279: PCG for President

Popular

On this seminal episode of the PCGP, Evan and Logan explain their criticism of Kotaku's recent esports "coverage" (recently rebutted by our own Rich McCormick), which leads us to a broader, meaningful discussion about the state of esports and the inescapable supernova known as free-to-play (or is it?). We also ask: are unmoddable games proper PC games? How stable is a hat-based economy? What's the best Civ game? Would Harry Caray make a good StarCraft commentator?

