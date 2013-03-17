PC Gamer US Podcast #348 - Cultural Victory

Saddle up: there's a stampede of news this week, ranging from summarizing SimCity's current state, to covering Civilization's just-announced second expansion , Thief, Saints Row IV, Frozen Endzone, and StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm.

