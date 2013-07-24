PC Gamer US issue #243: The 100 Greatest PC Games of All Time

From Peggle to Half-Life, this issue of PC Gamer US gives you a definitive list of the top 100 PC Games of All Time. We also review a meat grinder simulator—Company of Heroes 2—and we Reinstall the vomit-inducing Rollercoaster Tycoon 3. Oh yeah, and we went hands-on with Wolfenstein: The New Order.
Subscribers should already have this issue in-hand. If for whatever reason you aren't subscribed, you can grab a subscription or the single issue on physical and digital newsstands.
Also inside:
- Commander mode returns in Battlefield 4
- A preview of Total War: Rome II where elephants crush things
- Reviews of six gaming keyboards
- Reviews for Wargame: AirLand Battle, ShootMania Storm, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger and more
- A mod that adds 109 achievements to Skyrim
- All the usual suspects: letters, rigs, and everything else