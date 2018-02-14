PC Gamer UK Podcast 60: It's all chicken off

Samuel, Pip and Phil discuss the philosophical and nutritional ramifications of the chicken dinner, because they haven’t podcasted for a couple of weeks and have seemingly forgotten how to not launch immediately into a tangent. Samuel sets out the rules for proper brig use, Phil apologises for crashing a boat, and Pip runs down Subnautica’s jellyfish content.

Download: Episode 60: It's all chicken off . You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed .

Discussed: Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide, Sea of Thieves, Subnautica, Dynasty Warriors 9, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

Starring: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Philippa Warr