PC Gamer UK Podcast 60: It's all chicken off

Samuel, Pip and Phil discuss the philosophical and nutritional ramifications of the chicken dinner, because they haven’t podcasted for a couple of weeks and have seemingly forgotten how to not launch immediately into a tangent. Samuel sets out the rules for proper brig use, Phil apologises for crashing a boat, and Pip runs down Subnautica’s jellyfish content.
Download: Episode 60: It's all chicken off. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.
Discussed: Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide, Sea of Thieves, Subnautica, Dynasty Warriors 9, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
Starring: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Philippa Warr
The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod, or email letters@pcgamer.com. This week’s music is from Assassin’s Creed 4.