PC Gamer UK Podcast 59: The Doomsday Podcast

After an extended Christmas break (sorry!), Sam and Phil convene to catch up on the latest in PC gaming. After a brief discussion on our Christmas gaming habits, we launch into an extended conversation about GTA Online’s latest update: The Doomsday Heist. We also answer a bumper crop of questions, from what we’re looking forward to in 2018, to PC gaming’s most misused mechanics.

Discussed: Prey, NieR: Automata, GTA Online, Dishonored 2

Starring: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage

