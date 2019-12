Tim, Tom and Graham amass for episode 53 of the PC Gamer UK Podcast. Topics include The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Rage and Tom's visit to Bioware to see Mass Effect 3. Oh, and we answer another bundle of questions from Twitter , too.

