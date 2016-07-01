PC Gamer UK Podcast 016: Absolver, Steep, Tyranny, Overwatch

Now that the team is almost back to full strength (Andy went home with hay fever), let Samuel and Tom fill you in on their surprise hits and misses of E3. Also, Phil’s been playing Overwatch. He apologises and endeavors to play something new for next week. Finally, what is a Tom Senior game, and why should you spend about £5 on one?

You can get Episode 16: Lads On Tour here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Games: Absolver, Steep, Overwatch, Tyranny, House of the Dying Sun, Tom Senior’s 7/10 Collection.

This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Tom Senior.

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

This week’s music is from Grim Fandango.