PC Gamer UK Podcast 016: Absolver, Steep, Tyranny, Overwatch

Also: gloriously satisfying 7/10 games and genre mashups that should probably never happen.

Now that the team is almost back to full strength (Andy went home  with hay fever), let Samuel and Tom fill you in on their surprise hits  and misses of E3. Also, Phil’s been playing Overwatch. He apologises and  endeavors to play something new for next week. Finally, what is a Tom  Senior game, and why should you spend about £5 on one?

Games: Absolver, Steep, Overwatch, Tyranny, House of the Dying Sun, Tom Senior’s 7/10 Collection.

This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Tom Senior.

This week’s music is from Grim Fandango.

