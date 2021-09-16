PC Gamer UK November issue: Valve's Steam Deck

The new PC Gamer magazine is out now and this month the Steam Deck takes centre stage. We've had world-exclusive access and inside this issue you'll find absolutely everything you need to know about Valve's new handheld. There's our full hands-on preview, expert analysis on the Deck's potential, an in-depth interview with developers, and Valve's plans for the future of handheld gaming.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we dive into how iconic games like Doom, Quake, and Deus Ex were inspired by Dungeons & Dragons and chat with the game's developers to find out more.

For previews this month, we've got early impressions of Far Cry 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, Saints Row, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Martha is Dead, and Ixion.

If you're after in-depth reviews, we've got you covered. This issue has our verdicts for Humankind, 12 Minutes, Axiom Verge 2, The Forgotten City, Hell Let Loose, King's Bounty 2, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, and more.

Over in hardware, the team have tried and tested a bunch of high-end and budget webcams across the market and has created a list of the very best ones.

The free gift this month is a digital download of the complete Windows 10 manual. Get the most out of your PC with this handy guide and find features that you never knew Windows 10 had.

Issue 362 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. Here's what this month's looks like:

(Image credit: Future)

