PC Gamer UK November issue: Diablo 3 Reaper of Souls

As any Crusader will tell you, you don't take on the hordes of the fallen without the considerable might of a swinging pair of flaming balls. The chap on our cover has a sizeable set, and he's using them to guard a massive feature about Diablo III's first expansion, Reaper of Souls. Tom and Evan teamed up to co-operatively take on Blizzard's new class, and the features and improvements they've got planned for the ARPG's fifth act. Elsewhere in the magazine, you'll find an in-depth look at what's new in Battlefield 4, and see Chris's report on The International 3.
What's more, readers get a free Warframe Starter Pack, worth £5.
This month...
- We get an early look at The Witcher 3, Titanfall, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Call of Duty: Ghosts, Survarium, Watch Dogs, Dungeon of the Endless, and Endless Legend.
- Tom and Evan explore Diablo III's first expansion, swinging balls and all.
- Edwin Evans-Thirwell considers the changes being made in Battlefield 4.
- Chris follows the world's best Dota 2 players to Seattle.
- We review Total War: Rome II, The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, Gone Home, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Space Hulk, The Last Door, Spelunky, Europa Universalis IV, Outlast, Payday 2, Dishonored's Brigmore Witches DLC.
- We take on the early access build of Take on Mars.
- Dave James puts gaming laptops on trial to find out if they're worth those heavy price tags.
- We bring you tales of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Cart Life and Saints Row IV in Now Playing.
- Andy Kelly docks into EVE Online and its new Odyssey expansion.
- Marsh re-assesses Duke Nukem 3D from a modern perspective.
- We round up more great mods and freebies in the Top 10 Downloads.
- And loads more!