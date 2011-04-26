PC Gamer UK, May issue: Star Wars: The Old Republic

Our May issue is now on-sale in both physics-based shops and our online one, where it's £5.99 with free postage to anywhere in the UK. Truly, it's a small price to pay for a magazine with a picture of a red-headed female bounty hunter from Star Wars: The Old Republic on the cover.

That's for Tom's huge preview of the swords-and-Forcery MMORPG: he played the game for a ridiculous two days, as both the Bounty Hunter class and the Imperial Agent, and he has some opinions to tell you.

Elsewhere in previews, Rich has slain or at the very least slewn the forces of Chaos in Relic's first blockbuster action game: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. And Tim's had an extensive play of Guild Wars 2 and wants to tell you about how its ambitious dynamic world works in practice.

Meanwhile, our team of imaginary-battle-hardened critics review Crysis 2, Homefront, Shift 2: Unleashed, and the belated PC version of Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood. Which is now free of the preposterous DRM Ubisoft put on the last one, by the way.

In Extra Life, we've got a guide to being better at Call of Duty: Black Ops multiplayer, reflections on the genius of Dawn of War: Dark Crusade, a report on the furry additions to City of Heroes, and tales of what we've been up to in Bulletstorm and Shogun 2: Total War, amongst much else.

