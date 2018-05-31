PC Gamer UK July issue: Call of Duty Black Ops 4

Attention! As we learned earlier this year, Call of Duty returns with Black Ops 4 on October 12 with Treyarch at its helm. To learn more about the studio's fresh focus on PC, we marched Andy to Activision's California HQ to report from the frontlines of development. Read his results in this month's cover feature.

Stand at ease.

Elsewhere inside, Fraser experiences the downsides of democracy in Tropico 6, before discovering the upsides of major theft; while Jon Morcom digs into the making of Arcadia, and unearths what BioShock’s garden district teaches us about level design. Previews this month include Two Point Hospital, Order of Magnitude, Rend and more. Reviews include Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, Frostpunk, and BattleTech among many others.

This month's issue also comes with a free game—Dungeons 2.

This month's issue also comes with a free game—Dungeons 2.

