PC Gamer UK January issue: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

This month's issue of PC Gamer left the team broken and bruised after we battled to decide this year's Game of the Year Awards. Read all about our top games from 2020, why we've chosen to spotlight them, and then yell at us when you see our pick for GOTY—it was a tough decision but we stand by it.

Elsewhere in the mag, we have one heck of a feature that delves into the pox-ridden city of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. We chat with developers Fatshark about why Darktide is more than just 'Vermintide with guns' and how to defend ourselves against hordes of gruesome poxwalkers with a chainsword. We're very much in the holiday spirit.

Our big preview this month is a breath of fresh air, as we chat with Might and Delight about its upcoming MMO Book of Travels. That's followed by previews of Goodbye Volcano High, King of Seas, and Everspace 2.

This issue is also stuffed with reviews of many of this year's top games: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Watch Dogs Legion, Fuser, and more. You can also read about The Falconeer, The Pathless, Bugsnax, Little Hope, and Dirt 5.

In the hardware department, the team has been putting their expertise into a list of the best SSDs. The guide goes into detail about individual SSDs, and what's great and not so great about each one.

This month's free gift is a copy of Warhammer: Vermintide Collector's Edition. If our Darktide feature has you curious, that's a free copy of Fatshark's first Warhammer game, courtesy of the developers.

Issue 352 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio.



