PC Gamer UK January issue: It's STALKER 2 time, baby!

Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, please put a penny in PC Gamer magazine's hat: For then, good boys and girls, ye shall receive the ultimate festive gift. Yes, it's an in-depth delve into the irradiated wilderness of STALKER 2 with all the details you want about the bigger, bolder, and more dangerous open-world sequel. Plus: Game of the Year awards, COD vs Battlefield, and more!

STALKER is finally returning, and this long-awaited sequel hopes to reinvent it: With a full open world and a sprawling, non-linear story. The Zone is bigger and bolder than ever before—and more dangerous, too, with new anomalies, mutants, and factions to discover. You’ll find everything you need to know in our all-access cover feature, including interviews with the developer. Oh, and you’ll find out why deer aren’t as harmless as they seem…

It’s also time for our annual Game of the Year awards. After much debate and deliberation, we’ve determined the best releases of 2021—from our favourite RPG, to the year’s most fun co-op game, to, of course, the ultimate best game of the year. The results might surprise you…

All that, plus we’ve gone behind-the-scenes of the huge new Warframe update; reviewed Call of Duty Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 to see which shooter rules the roost this year; discovered a whole new Half-Life story with the Delta full-conversion mod; gone hands-on with cowboy immersive sim Weird West; and much more.

And the print edition even comes with two festive gifts – a Warframe DLC bundle worth £20, and a free 2022 calendar showing off some of the biggest upcoming games.

