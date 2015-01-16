PC Gamer UK February issue: Total War – Attila

It's 2015 now, and that means we look forward unto the year ahead. We do this in our February issue, which is out now – in January – for reasons I've never quite been clear on.

This issue's cover star is also looking forward, but, judging from his unhinged stare and clenched teeth, he's seeing a very different future. Probably one involving death, pestilence and a hell of a lot of Huns. Total War: Attila is our lead game this month, is what I'm saying. We sent Dan Griliopoulus to discover how Creative Assembly's latest plans to raze your preconceptions.

How about a free game? This month, we're giving away Gun Monkeys. It's got guns, monkeys and The Actor Kevin Eldon.

This month we...

Investigate the series-spanning changes of Total War: Attila

Talk to Ninja Theory about Hellblade, their first independently made action game.

Explore the history of LucasArts—including the games that never made it.

Round up the best-looking games of the coming year in our ultimate guide to 2015.

Review Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes, The Crew, Never Alone, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, PES 2015, Dead State, The Talos Principle and Game of Thrones: Episode 1.

Supertest the latest water coolers and find out which deserves a home in your overclocked PC.

Blast off to Kerbal Space Program to see how it's getting along.

Return to Spielberg classic The Dig in Reinstall.

