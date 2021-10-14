PC Gamer UK December issue: Age of Empires 4

As we get nearer to the end of 2021, the weather is getting much much colder. So, what better way to survive the temperature drop than with a blanket, a cosy mug of tea, and a copy of PC Gamer to keep you company.

This month's issue has a world-exclusive interview with Relic as they get hands-on with history with the Mongols in Age of Empires 4. Our beasty feature includes some incredible artwork courtesy of Relic as well as a breakdown of the game's new systems including the new stealth and ambush mechanics.

We also have a world-exclusive interview with the Dead Space remake team about the upcoming remake.

We also have a bulky preview of SIFU, a martial arts brawler that promises fluid fights and plenty of nods to classic cinema.

Other previews include Solar Ash, Citizen Sleeper, Marvel's Guardians on the Galaxy, Potion Craft, Timberborn, and Rogue Spirit. If you're after our ironclad review verdicts, we have Diablo 2: Resurrected, Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Eastward, Gamedec, Sable, and many more.

Over in hardware, the team got to work finidng the best budget microphones. Want to start a stream or podcast but struggling for cash? Check out their list in this issue.

This month's freebie is a digital copy of Amazing Technology, a book about the most impressive peices of tech from around the world. Want to know more about underwater hotels or the best hi-tech travel machines? Nab you free code in this month's PCG.



Issue 360 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio.

This month: