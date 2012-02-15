PC Gamer US April issue: PlanetSide 2 hands-on, with beta key!

We heard you might want access to one of gaming's most exciting PC exclusives, so we went ahead and sorted that out for you. Issue #225 of PC Gamer US features PlanetSide 2—a veritable Manhattan Project of ambitious massively-multiplayer FPS design being tackled by the same studio that created EverQuest. Each physical issue of the magazine (subscriber copies and newsstand copies) includes a unique beta key for PlanetSide 2 that can be redeemed on the game's website . Woo!

We also get a crack at XCOM: Enemy Unknown, 2K's second (and more faithful, we think) reboot of the turn-based classic. In our reviews section, we verdictize high-fidelity flight sim X-Plane 10, X3: Albion Prelude, Dustforce, Flatout 3, Dear Esther, Earth Defense Force, Q.U.B.E., and more. This month's Reinstall revisits Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger, one of the highest-budget games of its time in 1994 and a beloved FMV classic to boot. In Massive Attack, MMO reporter Josh Augustine preps you for the endgame of Star Wars: The Old Republic, with full-page maps and a detailed walkthrough of the first level 50 Flashpoint. Hard Stuff reviews the successor to Intel's Sandy Bridge CPU, the Core i7-3960X.

Click within for a full look at our cover's jetpacking gentleman.

April 2012 is headed to subscribers now, and will be on newsstands by February 28.