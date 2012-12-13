PC Gamer magazine now available to buy through Google Play

Good news, iPhobic fans of digital paper: you can now buy PC Gamer for your Android phone or tablet via the Google Play store. And not just PCG but a host of other mags too, including the likes of Edge , T3 , Total Film and even Crochet Today .

For the moment, this is UK only, but soon our words will sweep into the US, Canadian and Aussie Google Play stores, too.

You get PCG at a steal: at just £2.99 per issue, and a further 50p less if you choose a monthly subscription. Plus, you get a 14-day free trial. Nay bad. Head here to snap up your copy.

In issue 247, on sale now, we...



Jumpjet around the alien world of ambitious eSports-flavoured MMO Firefall



get in-depth with Aliens: Colonial Marines, Total War: Rome 2, Shootmania Storm, Company of Heroes 2, Star Citizen and more



take to the field with the ten military sims currently answering the call of duty



guide gamers through Windows 8's unfamiliar terrain.



drop scores on Hitman: Absolution, Need For Speed: Most Wanted, Hotline Miami, Medal of Honor: Warfighter, Football Manager 2013 and more



test the best CPUs on the market



discover Uplink's origins and the making of Introversion



revisit Wing Commander II



and loads more!



Watch out for issue 248 on 20 December!