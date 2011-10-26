PC Gamer Digital Episode 5 now available!

PC Gamer Digital Episode 5 is now available for download on Steam, and it's all about some of the most beloved PC classics ever made: Diablo, Tribes, and Counter-Strike. But we're not just slurping up a big bowl of nostalgia soup - all of these landmark PC series are charging back to the front lines of gaming, and Episode 5 is full of exclusive interactive content (and a bit of nostalgia soup) on each, including a tour of every character class in the Diablo III beta, an exclusive 360-degree tour of one of Tribes: Ascend's expansive landscapes, and an interactive comparison of the famous de_dust in Counter-Strike: Source and the upcoming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

And Episode 5 doesn't end there - it may be our biggest yet, so now is an especially superb time to find out how PC Gamer itself has built on its classic roots by downloading the free PC Gamer Digital base application and checking it out. We'll see you there!

Here's more on what you'll find in Episode 5...

PCG Plays: Diablo III

Editors Dan Stapleton and Tyler Wilde jump into the Diablo III beta for a click-happy go at each of its five unique character classes: Witch Doctor, Wizard, Barbarian, Demon Hunter, and Monk. See which were Dan and Tyler's favorites, and get prepared for your first run when the game releases early next year.

Tribes: Ascend - GameView Interactive Preview

Survey the upcoming free-to-play shooter Tribes: Ascend in a self-guided, interactive tour of one of its expansive maps, and get a strategic head start before the beta launches!

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - The Remaking of Dust

See the reimagining of Counter-Strike's most iconic map in our interactive comparison of CS: Source and Global Offensive, with commentary from PC Gamer Senior Editor Evan Lahti.

Art of the Shooter - Interactive Gallery

Discover the artwork which became the foundation for some of most celebrated PC shooters ever made, with insights from the artists and developers themselves. Inspect every detail, or sit back and soak it all in - it's up to you!

World of Warcraft Protip: Critter Achievements

Learn how to snag three World of Warcraft Achievements with ease! It all depends on how much malice you harbor for small animals.