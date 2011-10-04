Payday: The Heist slightly delayed, trailer steals a man from a bridge

[VAMS id="D9d93xsPf3FES"]

So far in Payday, we've mostly seen the chuckle brothers stealing gold from bank vaults . The mission shown in the latest trailer replaces the gold with a valuable prisoner, the bank vaults with police security vans, and the old fashioned getaway car with a balloon and a seaplane. It goes to show that hardened criminals are a mad sort, and not especially punctual either. Payday: The Heist has been slightly delayed. Overkill say it's "a move to ensure players and fans of our promise and vision to produce high-caliber games that deliver the best quality game experience."

We'll get to tell civilians to GET DOWN ON THE FLOOR later this month when Payday goes on sale at £14.95 / $19.99, and can be pre-ordered now on Steam and Direct2Drive . Check out our Payday: The Heist preview for an insight into the mind of a clown gone bad.