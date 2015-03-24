Payday 2 devs promise two more years of support

Frankly, the developers of Payday 2 should have watched enough heist movies to know better. You're supposed to reluctantly go back for one last job, not pre-commit to two whole years of last jobs. And yet, Overkill has announced that they'll be supporting their co-op crime-'em-up until 2017.

"We are very excited about this," writes Payday 2 producer Almir Listo. "We love working on PAYDAY 2 and look forward taking care of our game for two more years, making new free updates, paid DLC's and awesome campaigns together with the community." The move was made thanks to a new deal with publisher 505 Games.

Payday 2 is a co-op FPS that, at its best, melds stealth and action to let players plot to steal a whole bunch o' cash. Since its release in 2013, the game has received numerous updates and around £73 worth of DLC.

