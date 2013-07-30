PAX 10 list of outstanding indie games announced

The PAX 10, a select group of outstanding indie games featured each year at PAX Prime in Seattle, has been announced. Among the list are some recent stand-outs like Gunpoint and Rogue Legacy , but also some lesser-known upcomers like Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime and chemistry-puzzler Sokobond .

The games are selected with an eye toward “gameplay and overall fun-factor,” according to the 50 industry-expert judges. The majority of the list call the PC home, but there are a couple of iOS games and multiplatform games as well. TowerFall, in particular, began as an OUYA exclusive before branching out into the PC universe.

The full PAX 10 list:



Avalanche 2: Super Avalanche by Beast Games



Badland by Frogmind (iOS game)



Escape Goat 2 by MagicalTimeBean



Gunpoint by Suspicious Developments



Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime by Asteroid Base



Owlboy by D-Pad Studio



Ridiculous Fishing by Vlambeer (iOS game)



Rogue Legacy by Cellar Door Games



Sokobond by Alan Hazelden, Harry Lee and Ryan Roth



Towerfall by Matt Makes Games



For more info on the PAX 10 and the Pax Prime convention in Seattle, check out the Pax Prime website .