PAX 10 list of outstanding indie games announced

The PAX 10, a select group of outstanding indie games featured each year at PAX Prime in Seattle, has been announced. Among the list are some recent stand-outs like Gunpoint and Rogue Legacy , but also some lesser-known upcomers like Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime and chemistry-puzzler Sokobond .
The games are selected with an eye toward “gameplay and overall fun-factor,” according to the 50 industry-expert judges. The majority of the list call the PC home, but there are a couple of iOS games and multiplatform games as well. TowerFall, in particular, began as an OUYA exclusive before branching out into the PC universe.
The full PAX 10 list:
- Avalanche 2: Super Avalanche by Beast Games
- Badland by Frogmind (iOS game)
- Escape Goat 2 by MagicalTimeBean
- Gunpoint by Suspicious Developments
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime by Asteroid Base
- Owlboy by D-Pad Studio
- Ridiculous Fishing by Vlambeer (iOS game)
- Rogue Legacy by Cellar Door Games
- Sokobond by Alan Hazelden, Harry Lee and Ryan Roth
- Towerfall by Matt Makes Games
For more info on the PAX 10 and the Pax Prime convention in Seattle, check out the Pax Prime website .