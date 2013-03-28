Happiness is overrated: Pathologic now on GOG

Just when I think it couldn't get any weirder, Pathologic quickly disabuses me of that notion. It's the kind of game that doesn't budge from your mind after you experience its philosophical challenges and exquisitely unnerving atmosphere, an uneasiness unexpectedly helped along by an obtuse English translation and cryptic language. If you're seeking a horror game of a more deeply, psychologically disturbing nature instead of a series of jump scares, GOG's newest $10 addition is for you.

I'll skirt spoilers by sketching out Pathologic's narrative basics: you play as one of three main characters trying to figure out why the residents of a small town are falling over dead. A single, overarching storyline ties in all three characters, and your chosen protagonist provides unique viewpoints and perspectives on the plot as it unfolds. You'll slowly uncover more mysteries through quests, but any incomplete tasks wipe themselves from your log whenever the in-game clock strikes midnight. You'll also need to juggle your health, fatigue, reputation with townfolks, and escaping early death from whatever plagues the town. Oh, and you only have 12 days to do everything.

Pathologic is probably one of the most depressing and suffocating games I've played. And I can't recommend it enough. Hit up GOG to grab it, and if you'd like some freshened textures and widescreen resolutions, you'll want this mod .