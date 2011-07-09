Paradox Interactive EU giveaway, Win Magicka, King Arthur or Sword of the Stars

Free games! Everyone loves free games right? Well we've giving some away! We've got a big stack of Steam codes for Paradox Interactive games sitting here, and we thought we'd share them with you.

Details on how to enter are inside.

There's three different games on offer, choose from:



Magicka - Hilarious isometric game of infinite spells - check out our review



Sword of the Stars: Complete Collection - a massive space based strategy game with an emphasis on fleet combat



King Arthur: The Role Playing Wargame - Total War style strategy mixed with RPG elements and a fantastic setting



To enter, comment below and tell us this:

If you were one of King Arthur's knights, what would you quest for?

European entrants only. Competition ends in one week. If you win you will be notified by private message and your name will appear in this week's winners. Good luck!