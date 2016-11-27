Overwatch's Reaper now has an insanely detailed $150 statue

Fans of goth-flavored twirling massacres rejoice. Blizzard's senior sculptor Brian Fay has created a $150 statue for Overwatch's Reaper, as you can see from the video above. It's a pretty intense hype reel for a hand-sculpted and painted statue, but then again, Reaper is a pretty intense dude.

The statue stands at 12 inches tall and captures the shotgun-wielding character in the middle of his Ultimate, Death Blossom.

If this feels like the item your desk was missing, you can pre-order the statue as part of one of two waves. The first wave will ship before then end of March 2017, while the second is expected to ship before the end of September 2017. At time of writing, orders were still being taken for both waves. You can snag the figure for yourself here.

Reaper isn't the first Overwatch character to get the pricey statue treatment. The teleporting Brit Tracer got one earlier this year, but it's currently sold out. I personally hope Blizzard will make smaller versions of those giant Overwatch action figures that popped up around the world and BlizzCon earlier this year.