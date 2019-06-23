Overwatch's next skin is an octopus-themed tribute to 2018's best pro player

A new Overwatch Zenyatta skin that pays tribute to Bang “Jjonak” Sunghyeon, the Overwatch League's 2018 MVP, will hit servers next week.

The legendary skin heavily features support star Jjonak's favorite color, pink, and his favourite animal, the octopus. His in-game name is a shorted version of “jjomullak nakji”, which roughly translates from Korean to "fumbling octopus", and he even has the animal tatooed on him. The skin also features the colors of his pro team, New York Excelsior.

Zenyatta's head is replaced with an octopus in a jar filled with water, while smaller versions of the animal are wrapped round Zenyatta's floating orbs. When you pop your ult, Zenyatta will sprout tentacles, as you can see at 3:27 in the video at the top of this article.

The skin will cost 200 tokens, which you can buy for around $10. It goes live on Thursday, June 27, and will hang around until July 14. You can find out more about the skin's making in the video above or on the Overwatch League's website.

