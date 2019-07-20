Overwatch's newest hero might have a name and a face

Overwatch is going through some big changes with Blizzard's recent announcement of Role Queue in Competitive, but that's not stopping it from teasing (and possibly leaking) Overwatch's next hero: Sigma.

In fact, the new Role Queue is the reason we have could our first look at Sigma's face. The supposed leak came from Mexico's official team in the Overwatch World Cup.

In a tweet meant only to show off the new Role Queue features, one screenshot of the showed time played with "Sigma," presumably Blizzard's next hero:

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Computer, enhance!

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Assuming this is real, I'm sure Blizzard had a grander reveal planned than this (it even posted a fun teaser this morning where Jeff Kaplan kinda maybe dies), but that's the world we live in.

Still, the cat's not completely out of the bag. We don't know what Sigma does or what the rest of his body looks like. Considering Sigma is named after math, an evil force in the universe, I'm guessing he's Talon.