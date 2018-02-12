Overwatch will be free to play this weekend

If you like to play Overwatch but only when it's free (or maybe you just haven't got around to trying it yet) then you'll probably want to block out some spare time this weekend. From February 16-19, Blizzard's hero-based online shooter is going completely free.

The free weekend will include the full lineup of heroes (26) and maps (16) in Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade. Player progression and loot drops will work as they usually do, and any progress earned during the free play period will carry over to the full game if and when you decide to pony up.

The Overwatch free weekend will begin at 11 am PT/2 pm ET on February 16, and run until 11:59 pm on February 19/2:59 am on February 20. If you don't happen to live in either of those time zones, an internationally-flavored rundown of start times is available at playoverwatch.com.