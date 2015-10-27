Overwatch system requirements revealed

Now that the Overwatch closed beta is live—did you make it or are you reading this through a haze of angry tears—the system requirements have been revealed. This is what you'll need to get in on the action:
Minimum (targeting 30fps):
- Operating system: Windows Vista/7/ 8/10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
- Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 865
- Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 4850, or Intel HD Graphics 4400
- Memory: 768 MB VRAM, 4 GB System RAM
- Storage: 7200 RPM with 5 GB available HD space
Recommended (targeting 60fps on Medium settings):
- Operating system: Windows Vista/7/ 8/10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X3, 2.8 GHz
- Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or ATI Radeon HD 7950
- Memory: 2 GB VRAM, 6 GB System RAM
- Storage: 7200 RPM with 5 GB available HD space
Details about the beta and how to get in are up at Battle.net. We'll have updated impressions based on the beta later this week.