Overwatch system requirements revealed

Now that the Overwatch closed beta is live—did you make it or are you reading this through a haze of angry tears—the system requirements have been revealed. This is what you'll need to get in on the action:

Minimum (targeting 30fps):

  • Operating system: Windows Vista/7/ 8/10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 865
  • Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 4850, or Intel HD Graphics 4400
  • Memory: 768 MB VRAM, 4 GB System RAM
  • Storage: 7200 RPM with 5 GB available HD space

Recommended (targeting 60fps on Medium settings):

  • Operating system: Windows Vista/7/ 8/10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X3, 2.8 GHz
  • Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or ATI Radeon HD 7950
  • Memory: 2 GB VRAM, 6 GB System RAM
  • Storage: 7200 RPM with 5 GB available HD space

Details about the beta and how to get in are up at Battle.net. We'll have updated impressions based on the beta later this week.

