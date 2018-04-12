Overwatch League DreamKazper jerseys can reportedly be exchanged

Jerseys based on the one worn by disgraced Boston Uprising player Jonathan "DreamKazper" Sanchez can reportedly be exchanged, shipping prices included, by at least one vendor. Reddit user grindtime23 applied for an exchange for his purchase through vendor Into The AM, and it was happily granted. The team is currently competing in the Overwatch League.

"We completely understand and would be more than happy to exchange this jersey for you," Into The AM reportedly replied, when asked about the exchange. The company also attached a return shipping label.

While Into The AM already have a flexible exchange policy, customers are usually required to take responsibility for all shipping costs.

It's safe to say the jerseys aren't in high demand. DreamKazper was kicked from the Boston Uprising team earlier this week, amid allegations that the 21-year-old had engaged in conversations of a sexual nature with an underage fan.

The Boston Uprising has terminated the contract of Jonathan “DreamKazper” Sanchez.April 9, 2018

The full range of Into The AM's jerseys can be found here. At the time of writing, DreamKazper's jersey is no longer for sale.