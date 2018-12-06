Popular

Overwatch is really embracing the furry theme this holiday season

By

The latest legendary skin turns Lúcio into an arctic space fox.

Overwatch's Winter Wonderland seasonal event is just around the corner, and Blizzard seems to be really embracing a furry theme this time around. The company has been teasing several of the new skins that will come with the event—earlier this week we saw Zarya take the form of a real Russian bear. Now Lúcio is a fox too.

Not just a fox, an arctic fox. An arctic fox from space, I guess. Whatever he is, he's adorable. More importantly, I'm sensing a trend with this year's Winter Wonderland cosmetics. Furrywatch confirmed?

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
See comments