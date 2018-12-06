Overwatch is really embracing the furry theme this holiday season

Overwatch's Winter Wonderland seasonal event is just around the corner, and Blizzard seems to be really embracing a furry theme this time around. The company has been teasing several of the new skins that will come with the event—earlier this week we saw Zarya take the form of a real Russian bear. Now Lúcio is a fox too.

Level up your sleet skills. Powder up your game as ARCTIC FOX LÚCIO! 🦊Winter Wonderland begins Dec 11. pic.twitter.com/UBKb84pQgoDecember 6, 2018

Not just a fox, an arctic fox. An arctic fox from space, I guess. Whatever he is, he's adorable. More importantly, I'm sensing a trend with this year's Winter Wonderland cosmetics. Furrywatch confirmed?