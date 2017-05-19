Overwatch Anniversary skins teased by Blizzard

오버워치 감사제 이벤트와 함께 찾아올 전설 스킨 중 몇 개를 살짝 보여 드립니다.5월 24일 시작되는 축제를 함께해주세요! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/YTjRfqHeDCMay 19, 2017

Game devs love nothing more than to tease us, and Blizzard isn't even shy about it. Earlier today the studio teased new Overwatch voice lines and dance emotes coming as part of the Anniversary Event, shortly after making the announcement that the update will usher in three new arena maps. But they're not finished just yet: now they've given us a very brief look at some new Legendary Skins.

The tease was posted via the Korean Overwatch Twitter account, and you can see the video embedded above. It includes skins for Bastion, Pharah, Soldier 76 and Zarya.

The Anniversary Event kicks off May 23, and will coincide with a free weekend period.